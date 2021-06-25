Md. Abdul Aowal

Simple Business Card Template

This is a Simple Business Card Design Template.
This template download contains 300 DPI print-ready CMYK PSD files.
All main elements are editable and customizable.

Business Card Features:
– PSD Design Templates.
– Very Easy to Customizable.
– Optimized for Printing / 300 DPI.
– CMYK Color Mode.
– Smart Object for Change Logo/Photo.
– 2×3.5 Inch Print Dimension.
– 0.25 Inch Bleed Area.
– Help Guide Included in Main Zip File.
– Adobe Photoshop CS3+ Version.

