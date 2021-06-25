Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andreansyah Setiawan

Digital Valley - Hero Section Variants

Andreansyah Setiawan
Andreansyah Setiawan
  • Save
Digital Valley - Hero Section Variants cloud provider hosting server digitalocean exploration header hero website web design
Download color palette

Exploring a possible variants of Digital Valley's hero section.

What do you think? Welcoming all feedbacks from you guys, and don't forget to smash that 'L' on your keyboard if you like this concept.

Want to collaborate with me? Knock my letter box

5bd975e72b453e209d3ae2f6b12c07fc
Rebound of
Digital Valley - Cloud Infrastructure Provider Website
By Andreansyah Setiawan
Andreansyah Setiawan
Andreansyah Setiawan

More by Andreansyah Setiawan

View profile
    • Like