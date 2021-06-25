Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nikola Obradovic Design

Blast From The Past | #1

Nikola Obradovic Design
Nikola Obradovic Design
Hire Me
  • Save
Blast From The Past | #1 bird whale pencil adobe typography nikola obradovic design ondsn archives print design graphic design bold retro linear sticker patch branding illustration symbol logo vintage
Download color palette

Stuff from the archives, rising from the depths of forgotten external disks.
It can be really fun to go back a couple of years, and dig through the folders :)

Nikola Obradovic Design
Nikola Obradovic Design
Web Design, Branding, Illustration. Hit me up!

More by Nikola Obradovic Design

View profile
    • Like