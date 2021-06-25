Mohammad Kasim 🙌🏽

Dating App UI | Listing & Detail Screen

Mohammad Kasim 🙌🏽
Mohammad Kasim 🙌🏽
Hire Me
  • Save
Dating App UI | Listing & Detail Screen ux.ui mobile ux dating app dating ux ui dating ui mobile app ui
Download color palette

The brief was to come up with something intuitive and original.

Client wanted a very simple and easy to navigate screen for preferred listing. Where user can input the location and preferences. Client wanted to have a 'boast yourself' call to action right on this screen to encourage the users.

The challenge was to somehow include three major types of connections (Dating, Friendship and fling) in the screen without creating visual clutter.

Open to freelance jobs: kasim@compassdesign.co

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Mohammad Kasim 🙌🏽
Mohammad Kasim 🙌🏽
People ignore design that ignores people. IG: @uxkasim
Hire Me

More by Mohammad Kasim 🙌🏽

View profile
    • Like