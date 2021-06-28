Sail Ho Studio

The Milaneser #76

Cover illustration by Daniele Simonelli for The Milaneser, an imaginary magazine and a collective artistic project whose aim is to portray the city of Milan through the illustrations of many Italian artists, while also paying tribute to the New Yorker.
You can buy this print here: https://themilaneser.bigcartel.com/product/the-milaneser-76-daniele-simonelli

Illustration and motion design collective.
