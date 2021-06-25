Digital Valley - Cloud Infrastructure Provider Website

Hello Dribbblers!

Been so hyped up to try and experimenting with unusual layout lately and decided to challenge myself to design a cloud infrastructure provider website. With so many services and features to offer I've been caught off-guard into making a three different styles in one page.

What do you think? Welcoming all feedbacks from you guys, and don't forget to smash that 'L' on your keyboard if you like this concept.

Want to collaborate with me? Knock my letter box