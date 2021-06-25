Ahmed Sangar

Ayat Typography

Ayat Typography kurdish typography arabic typography arabic quran islamic
قُلْ مَتَٰعُ ٱلدُّنْيَا قَلِيلٌ وَٱلْءَاخِرَةُ خَيْرٌ لِّمَنِ ٱتَّقَىٰ وَلَا تُظْلَمُونَ فَتِيلًا.
سورة النساء - ٧٧

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
