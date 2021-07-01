Linkedin Cover

One of my first projects at Voodoo was to create a cover image for the Voodoo linkedin page. It took some time, as at this time we didn't have a defined illustration style.

Based on the CEO vision, we tried to incorporate notions of tech, gaming, publishing and data, while staying minimalist. After several iterations, this version finally made the cut.

After that, we extended our work in order to propose not only a cover image for the company page, but for the employees as well. Go check on Linkedin for seeing it in real conditions! 👀

