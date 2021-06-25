Shrey Salwan

The Lucid Dress

The Lucid Dress illustration design
Look 16 from Iris Van Herpen's 2016 Spring/Summer Couture collection 'Lucid' illustrated using Procreate.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
