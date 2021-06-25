Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jairaj Dora

Ice Cream Therapy

Jairaj Dora
Jairaj Dora
  • Save
Ice Cream Therapy cafe menu graphic design icecream ui logo icon illustration figma design branding app app design adobe xd
Download color palette

onsite menu of ice cream therapy
order your ice cream or shakes

Jairaj Dora
Jairaj Dora

More by Jairaj Dora

View profile
    • Like