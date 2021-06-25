Paolo Falqui / BLØPA

/8signaturelogos/, Episode 1: Fast Food

Paolo Falqui / BLØPA
Paolo Falqui / BLØPA
  • Save
/8signaturelogos/, Episode 1: Fast Food signature logo handwritten logo logo design fast food signature handwriting calligraphy branding vector logo illustration minimal graphic design design art
Download color palette

Due to my passion for calligraphy, I decided to start a series of handwritten logos, reinventing 8 famous brands with a minimal style, like it was a signature. The first episode it’s dedicated at Fast Food companies.

Upper line, from the left: Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, KFC, 100 Montaditos.
Lower line, from the left: Subway, Burger King, Taco Bell, Five Guys.

If you like the idea, tell me in the comments your Top 3 or rebound this shot and make it at your style!

Paolo Falqui / BLØPA
Paolo Falqui / BLØPA

More by Paolo Falqui / BLØPA

View profile
    • Like