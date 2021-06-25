/8signaturelogos/, Episode 1: Fast Food

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Due to my passion for calligraphy, I decided to start a series of handwritten logos, reinventing 8 famous brands with a minimal style, like it was a signature. The first episode it’s dedicated at Fast Food companies.
Upper line, from the left: Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, KFC, 100 Montaditos.
Lower line, from the left: Subway, Burger King, Taco Bell, Five Guys.
If you like the idea, tell me in the comments your Top 3 or rebound this shot and make it at your style!