MyShatel App UI Design Concept

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone 👋🏻 We are thrilled to present MyShatel app concept.
Shatel Group is an Internet service provider and Internet communication solutions company. Using this app you would be able to monitor features of various services purchased such as ADSL, PTP ,VoIP ,Phone Cards and etc.
What do you think about this concept? Let us know in the comments! 💙🧡
• Design by Twins UIUX
• Interested in working with us? Send us a message!
Email:
Twins.uiux@yahoo.com
More content on:
Instagram