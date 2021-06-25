Twins UIUX

MyShatel App UI Design Concept

Hi everyone 👋🏻 We are thrilled to present MyShatel app concept.

Shatel Group is an Internet service provider and Internet communication solutions company. Using this app you would be able to monitor features of various services purchased such as ADSL, PTP ,VoIP ,Phone Cards and etc.

What do you think about this concept? Let us know in the comments! 💙🧡

• Design by Twins UIUX
