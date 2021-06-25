Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
BRIX Templates
BRIX Agency

Iconography - Startup X Webflow Template

BRIX Templates
BRIX Agency
BRIX Templates for BRIX Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Iconography - Startup X Webflow Template icon pack icon system icon design icon app symbols icon set iconography icons icon b2b b2c modern software tech saas technology fintech business startup webflow

Startup X - Startup Webflow Template

Price
$129
Buy now
Available on brixtemplates.com
Good for sale
Startup X - Startup Webflow Template
Download color palette

Startup X - Startup Webflow Template

Price
$129
Buy now
Available on brixtemplates.com
Good for sale
Startup X - Startup Webflow Template

A quick glance at some of the iconography we used for Startup X, our Webflow Template & UI Kit. Do you like it?

______________

Interested in getting Startup X Webflow template for your website? See a full preview on BRIX Templates, or buy it today for $129 on the Webflow Marketplace: Startup X Webflow Template.

BRIX Agency
BRIX Agency
Hire Us

More by BRIX Agency

View profile
    • Like