Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Samuel Jolayemi

ARC

Samuel Jolayemi
Samuel Jolayemi
  • Save
ARC lines mark icon challenge inspiration vector branding ui hot design hello logo dribbble
Download color palette

Geometric logo part of my Logo design challenge.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Samuel Jolayemi
Samuel Jolayemi

More by Samuel Jolayemi

View profile
    • Like