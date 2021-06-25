Anaïs Novak

Daily UI #005 - App Icon

Anaïs Novak
Anaïs Novak
  • Save
Daily UI #005 - App Icon appicon icon logo ui dailyui ux design app
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers!

Very excited to share my Daily UI 5 which theme is: App icon (that's all you knead-to-know).

I imagined a Pizza Finder app for all pizza lovers like me.

Don't thank me, it's the yeast at could do!

Tool: Figma
Illustration: Illustration by Icons 8 from Ouch!
Illustration by Icons 8 from Ouch!
Index of /wp-content/uploads/album/55035 (www.snagmetalsmith.org)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Anaïs Novak
Anaïs Novak

More by Anaïs Novak

View profile
    • Like