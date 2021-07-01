Good for Sale
Moe Elgendy
Dlex

Onboarding and Login

Moe Elgendy
Dlex
Moe Elgendy for Dlex
Hire Us
  • Save
Onboarding and Login figma branding ux ui design mobile app mobile app design minimal mobile design system mobile ui mobile app ui ux interface ios onboarding ios app design ios app ui design

Dlex Startup mobile apps

Price
$28
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
Dlex Startup mobile apps
Download color palette

Dlex Startup mobile apps

Price
$28
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
Dlex Startup mobile apps

Dlex startup mobile apps provides you with all the basics that any mobile app would require to speed up your design process, it also provides you with a clean and modern visual language in light and dark, and global style guide with all the basic components for Figma.

Preview Light version
Preview Dark version
---
For IG Design Tips
Follow Dlex on IG

Dlex
Dlex
Building digital solutions for world changers. Hire us!
Hire Us

More by Dlex

View profile
    • Like