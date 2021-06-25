Anaïs Novak

Daily UI #004 - Calculator

Daily UI #004 - Calculator ui dailyui ux design app
This is my interface for Daily UI 4, theme is: Calculator.

Hope it can help peeps make the money rain!

Tool: Figma
Illustration: Illustration by Icons 8 from Ouch!

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
