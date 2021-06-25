Daily UI #003 - Landing page

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers !
Finally posting Daily UI challenge 003, theme is: Landing page.
This try I did make things both more airy and creative!
Resources:
Tools: Figma
Illustrations: Illustration by Oleg Shcherba from Ouch!
Illustration by Oleg Shcherba from Ouch!
Illustration by Dmitry Nikulnikov from Ouch!
Illustration by Natasha Remarchuk from Ouch!
Photo by Michael Dam on Unsplash
Icons: Magnifying Glass by Arunkumar from the Noun Project
spa face massage by Alice Noir from the Noun Project
massage by Alice Noir from the Noun Project
woman feet by Alice Noir from the Noun Project
Manicure by Alice Noir from the Noun Project
woman face by Alice Noir from the Noun Project
