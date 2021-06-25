Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anaïs Novak

Daily UI #003 - Landing page

Anaïs Novak
Anaïs Novak
  • Save
Daily UI #003 - Landing page logo branding vector ui dailyui ux design app
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers !

Finally posting Daily UI challenge 003, theme is: Landing page.

This try I did make things both more airy and creative!

Resources: 
Tools: Figma
Illustrations: Illustration by Oleg Shcherba from Ouch!
Illustration by Oleg Shcherba from Ouch!
Illustration by Dmitry Nikulnikov from Ouch!
Illustration by Natasha Remarchuk from Ouch!
Photo by Michael Dam on Unsplash
Icons: Magnifying Glass by Arunkumar from the Noun Project
spa face massage by Alice Noir from the Noun Project
massage by Alice Noir from the Noun Project
woman feet by Alice Noir from the Noun Project
Manicure by Alice Noir from the Noun Project
woman face by Alice Noir from the Noun Project
woman face by Alice Noir from the Noun Project

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Anaïs Novak
Anaïs Novak

More by Anaïs Novak

View profile
    • Like