Daily UI #003 - Landing page

Hi Dribbblers !

Finally posting Daily UI challenge 003, theme is: Landing page.

This try I did make things both more airy and creative!

Resources:

Tools: Figma

Illustrations: Illustration by Oleg Shcherba from Ouch!

Illustration by Oleg Shcherba from Ouch!

Illustration by Dmitry Nikulnikov from Ouch!

Illustration by Natasha Remarchuk from Ouch!

Photo by Michael Dam on Unsplash

Icons: Magnifying Glass by Arunkumar from the Noun Project

spa face massage by Alice Noir from the Noun Project

massage by Alice Noir from the Noun Project

woman feet by Alice Noir from the Noun Project

Manicure by Alice Noir from the Noun Project

woman face by Alice Noir from the Noun Project

woman face by Alice Noir from the Noun Project