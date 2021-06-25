Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Saving Teachers Time - Animation

Saving Teachers Time - Animation branding motion graphics animation illustration design
Bespoke explainer animation created for Doddle Learn. Made using Adobe Animate and After Effects.

https://youtu.be/x7sUGRbKl98

Property of Boardworks Ltd.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
