Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jen Sepso

NYC Votes Annual Report 2020–2021

Jen Sepso
Jen Sepso
Hire Me
  • Save
NYC Votes Annual Report 2020–2021 nyc campaign branding illustration print design typography
Download color palette

just one of the many many mocked up designs for this year's voter analysis report (2021)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Jen Sepso
Jen Sepso
oldies / goodies
Hire Me

More by Jen Sepso

View profile
    • Like