Dave Battjes

Lakefront Approved

Dave Battjes
Dave Battjes
Lakefront Approved design vector lettering badge branding logo realtor branding realtor logo real estate lakfront approved realtor
The "Lakefront Approved" badge was meant to be a watermark when Andy lists lake houses but it ended up becoming useful in more than one way. The abbreviated, "A.S." is for branded hats.

Dave Battjes
Dave Battjes

