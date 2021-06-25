Joss Cook

Kenwood Kids Club

Kenwood Kids Club is fun and interactive platform where children and young people can learn essential cooking skills and develop healthy eating habits.

Here's a snippet of the new platform UI I’ve been working on with Rika Digital.

www.rikadigital.com

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
