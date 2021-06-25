Marion Margot

Affiche - Vespa | Projet fictif

Marion Margot
Marion Margot
  • Save
Affiche - Vespa | Projet fictif typography vector affiche voiture couple guêpe publicité montagne scooter design illustration
Download color palette

Affiche publicitaire pour la marque Vespa respectant les codes des années 30 | Projet fictif

Marion Margot
Marion Margot
Designer UX & UI basée à Lyon

More by Marion Margot

View profile
    • Like