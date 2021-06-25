Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shivam Pednekar

Music app UI - Full Project

Shivam Pednekar
Shivam Pednekar
Music app UI - Full Project 2021 mobileinspiration uiinspiration mobile ui mobile trends mobiletrends uiuxdesign uitrend trending inspiration interface color minimal mobile mobile app app design mobile design illustration logo
Happy Friday 🤙,

I'm so happy to present you my next finished project. This concept is an app in which the user can search and find beautiful music for his future tracks.

I would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below 👍

Stay safe,

Shivam Pednekar
Shivam Pednekar

