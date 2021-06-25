METAL-YOGA

Still swimming in tons of work, I feel exhausted, and the 29 ° C outside does not help at all, today I stopped, closed all the client folders and let my mind take control doing something just for fun and a question came to my mind: "what if a metalhead does yoga?" The bad thing about this concept is that I can't draw metalheads, for some reason it looks like a pirate or a Caribbean gigolo from a book, but why? Maybe Because of the color palette, if you think heavy metal, you think black, everything is black, black boots, black pants, black jackets and sometimes a jean vest, I can't do much work with that, everything is there , long hair, kerchief, boots, pikes ... Everything! maybe I need to skip this one and try something with pirates, what do you say? Why does this guy look like a pirate? 🤔