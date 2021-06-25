Doddle Logo Redesign

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A few months ago I worked on the redesign of the Doddle logo. We'd been using the original design with the hand drawn/sketchy text since the product was launched nearly a decade ago and we thought it was time for a refresh.
The new logo and branding brings Doddle, now Doddle learn, into the 21st century. This flat design showcases the digital nature of the platform and the lightbulb icon represents the enlightening and innovative nature of our content.