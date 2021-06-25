Kristaps Eltermanis

Sign up - Daily UI 001

Sign up - Daily UI 001 web form sign in minimal purple 3d challenge daily ui web app sign up ux ui design
Daily UI - Day 1 - Sign up page.

Today I've made this simple sign up page for the web-app Noozie.

Press ''L'' if you liked it, or follow me for future shots! 🌿

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
