Dave Battjes

Andy Smith Rebrand

Dave Battjes
Dave Battjes
  • Save
Andy Smith Rebrand script realtor logo logo summer lettering branding rebrand real estate realtor
Download color palette

Custom lettering for Andy Smith's rebrand. The color scheme came from a shirt he got in Myrtle Beach and the brand centers around his water sports lifestyle. I took influence from surfing, wakeboarding, and speedboats. Outdoor Michigan summer vibes will be felt!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Dave Battjes
Dave Battjes

More by Dave Battjes

View profile
    • Like