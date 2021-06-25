Prakriti Eeshika

A Cup of Coffee : Milk box (animated short)

Another animated short from "A Cup of Coffee"
Working on this with a few side projects is fun, when you're done with one just try on the other one and then the other one and so on.. Never stop ;)

Rebound of
A cup of coffee : Illustration
By Prakriti Eeshika
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
