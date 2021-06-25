Umair khan

Find Job Online App Concept

Umair khan
Umair khan
  • Save
Find Job Online App Concept flat application figma adobe xd abstract 3d art 2d mobile app design job app branding website ui ux
Download color palette

Hey friends!

Today however, I'm excited to share this quick concept I made recently. It's a concept app that lets the user to find their Dream Job. I went with an simple design without any unnecessary elements. Very clean look?

That's it for today!

Yours truly,
Umair Khan

🔥 Follow me on Instagram to learn UI Design for free: Instagram

Umair khan
Umair khan

More by Umair khan

View profile
    • Like