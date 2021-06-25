Rasheed Akintunde

Furniture

Rasheed Akintunde
Rasheed Akintunde
  • Save
Furniture logo design illustration graphic design branding
Download color palette

So working with furniture company to produce social media posts, banner and interactive Art to engage with customers.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Rasheed Akintunde
Rasheed Akintunde

More by Rasheed Akintunde

View profile
    • Like