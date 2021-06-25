Templates Jungle

Resource Sharing Website Design

Templates Jungle
Templates Jungle
  • Save
Resource Sharing Website Design illustration minimal web design website des
Download color palette

A resource-sharing website concept.

Wanted a simple and fun look for this one. Looking for feedback from the design experts here. :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Templates Jungle
Templates Jungle

More by Templates Jungle

View profile
    • Like