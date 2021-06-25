Annual Report Icons

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A few Icons I developed for an annual report. It has been a weird annual report season this year trying to communicate what last year was like with limited photography. Anyone who was lucky enough to live in Maine During the pandemic likely experienced a greater appreciation for nature this year and I wanted to capture that feeling with these icons.