Annual Report Icons

Annual Report Icons sunset mountain annual report graphic design nature icon clouds illustration grain sun cat nature maine icon
A few Icons I developed for an annual report. It has been a weird annual report season this year trying to communicate what last year was like with limited photography. Anyone who was lucky enough to live in Maine During the pandemic likely experienced a greater appreciation for nature this year and I wanted to capture that feeling with these icons.

