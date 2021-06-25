tuxedo_designer

Farriel Logo Clothing

tuxedo_designer
tuxedo_designer
  • Save
Farriel Logo Clothing logo inspire logos flower logo myosotis logo love dress blue luxurious logo simple log monogram logo logo clothing clothing combination logo brand identity brand best logo graphic design design branding logo
Download color palette

Fariell

Fariell is a brand that sells women's clothing and replacements

This Logo Combined from Flower Mysostis, Love, and Dress

Need simple and memorable logo?
Contact Me:

Email tuxedodesigner@gmail.com
Whatsapp https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=62881026727574

Or Order in fiverr
https://www.fiverr.com/tuxedodesigner?up_rollout=true

tuxedo_designer
tuxedo_designer

More by tuxedo_designer

View profile
    • Like