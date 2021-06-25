Gennady Savinov

Satellitex Logo mars universe star cosmos vintage retro branding modern abstract geometric logo design gennady savinov logo design drone space satellite
Logo for the space drone company.

📩 Work with me - savinovlogos@gmail.com

Professional Logo & Brand Identity.
