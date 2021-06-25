Kyra

Oakley Says Hi Greeting Card

Oakley Says Hi Greeting Card stationery watercolor illustration
I partnered with WAVE Creative in Naples FL, to create these greeting cards amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. A portion of all card sales goes toward purchasing food, toys and supplies needed for local animal shelters.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
