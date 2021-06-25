Curtis Lee

Car Configuration | Škoda

Curtis Lee
Curtis Lee
  • Save
Car Configuration | Škoda vr 3d customise configuration car appdesign webdesign productdesign uxdesign uidesign
Car Configuration | Škoda vr 3d customise configuration car appdesign webdesign productdesign uxdesign uidesign
Download color palette
  1. k-1.png
  2. k-2.png

Having recently got a new car, I figured I'd create a couple of redesigns based on the Skoda Configuration experience. It's also nice to break away from the constraints of client projects every now and then :)

Fonts: SKODA Next & Roboto

Curtis Lee
Curtis Lee
UI/UX Designer @nuom ⚡️

More by Curtis Lee

View profile
    • Like