Dancing iOS App

Hey guys ☺︎
∘
Here Dancing App concept made in @Fireart-d. I love to dance, so I think this app can make dancer’s daily life more comfortable. They can explore different dancing styles, events, mentors, enjoy music from classes, join classes online, and chat with other dancers!
∘
I used sweet, bright colors to create atmoshere of special feeling when you are dancing. Hope you enjoy it!
∘
Feedback and ideas are very welcome! Thanks for watching! ↯
∘
And don't forget to:
