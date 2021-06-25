Dancing iOS App

Hey guys ☺︎

Here Dancing App concept made in @Fireart-d. I love to dance, so I think this app can make dancer’s daily life more comfortable. They can explore different dancing styles, events, mentors, enjoy music from classes, join classes online, and chat with other dancers!

I used sweet, bright colors to create atmoshere of special feeling when you are dancing. Hope you enjoy it!

Feedback and ideas are very welcome! Thanks for watching! ↯

