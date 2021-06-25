Yousef Rassas

Shortwave Coffee Logo coffee icon branding logo
This simplistic logo was developed to for a brand redesign I completed for Shortwave Coffee. The new brand identity revolves around the statement " tune into their own frequency". The SW was designed in the form of frequency waves to reflect this new identity.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
