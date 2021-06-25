Mel Shields

Dreamy sleep

Dreamy sleep branding clouds girl bed dreams night stars sleep flat graphic illustration
We're working on something special at Kryo Inc. - here's a sneak peak at some of the illustrations.

Company: https://www.kryoinc.com
Shop: https://www.chilisleep.com

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Senior Product Designer & Illustrator
