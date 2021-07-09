Insigniada - Branding Agency

Final Logo - RealTalk Application

A final and chosen concept that we've made for RealTalk application - platform designed specifically for speech language pathologists, their clients and parents.

Client decided to fully pursue the wordmark option, so we provided this idea, where we combined letters 'e' and 'a' into the conversation loop with 2 speech bubbles. Love how it turned out!

Thanks once again for your support! :)

