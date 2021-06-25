Manas Mishra

CARDIO - a heart wellness monitoring app.

The interface for mobile app #Cardio towards heart wellness monitoring.
I tried to make this interface minimal and clean.
Users can join by signing up, and can monitor their daily activities towards fitness and wellbeing of their heart.

Please encourage by providing the feedback.

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
