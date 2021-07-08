Insigniada - Branding Agency

Real Talk App Logo #3

Real Talk App Logo #3 connection connection logo speech pathologist speech bubbles speech therapy speech logo speech brand identity logo design modern abstract logo
Third concept that we've made for RealTalk application - platform designed specifically for speech language pathologists, their clients and parents.

We used a combination of people, speech bubbles and intersect them to resemble the connection between the pathologist and kid/client.

Let me know your thoughts. Appreciate your feedback! :)

