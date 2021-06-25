Design Fortune- An online platform for UI/UX design course

Thanks to Thinkific for hosting this playoff!

Knowledge is indeed power.

There are so many online learning platforms, that provide courses that one can pursue online. Since the pandemic, everything turned online, and such platforms are widely used to learn new things and gain knowledge.

So I came up with this design concept of an online platform for UI/UX design course, as this is one of the leading industries in design in today's scenario. This online platform's aim will be to provide the design course at affordable fees to every group of people, as we know that mostly the design courses are very expensive and some people who have interest cannot afford it to pursue because of their financial issues. This platform will also provide scholarships for such people so that they can also gain knowledge and earn to support themselves and their families. And make their dream come true.❤