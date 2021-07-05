Real Talk App Logo #1

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
First logo concept we've made for RealTalk application - platform designed specifically for speech language pathologists, their clients and parents.
This symbol direction idea is based on the combination of speech bubble and smile to convey happy outcome and clients.
Let me know your thoughts. Appreciate your feedback! :)