Real Talk App Logo #1

Real Talk App Logo #1 speech pathologist speech therapist speech therapy speech bubble speech logo speech smile logo smile logo design modern abstract logo
First logo concept we've made for RealTalk application - platform designed specifically for speech language pathologists, their clients and parents.

This symbol direction idea is based on the combination of speech bubble and smile to convey happy outcome and clients.

Let me know your thoughts. Appreciate your feedback! :)

