No Seat at the Table

No Seat at the Table bird map cities gentrification platform stories branding user interface webdesign design ux interface ui
No Seat at the Table is an online platform to exchange the stories of gentrification, the housing crisis and the urge of spatial justice in the cities.

For this site, we created some fancy schmancy intro animations and a feed and map-view to discover stories of gentrification.

The original bird illustration is created by Rajab Eryigit.

Project together with Minem Sezgin & Rik Frieling.

