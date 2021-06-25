Roman Klčo

Terminator

Roman Klčo
Roman Klčo
Hire Me
  • Save
Terminator terminator fanart movie lowpoly diorama isometric render blender illustration 3d
Download color palette

This all time classic cannot miss from my collection. The truck and bike chase is one of my favorite action scenes of all time and I think the Terminator 2 was the best of the series so far. Which one do you like the most?

Download the Blender scene file on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/52918637

------------
If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)

------------
You can follow here 👇
Learn 3D illustration! | Instagram | YouTube Channel

View all tags
Posted on Jun 25, 2021
Roman Klčo
Roman Klčo
Designer and 3D Illustrator. Teaching at Polygon Runway
Hire Me

More by Roman Klčo

View profile
    • Like