Tourism Website [RéApp]

Ré App is a Tourism website for Ré Island in France. It offers a lot of information about Ré Island with a booking system for real estate, restaurants, event companies. In addition, Ré app allows restaurants, real estate owners, and event companies to offer their service through the website.
Design — Adobe XD
