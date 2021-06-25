Siddhant giri

Day #006 : User Profile UI (100 days of UI)

Siddhant giri
Siddhant giri
  • Save
Day #006 : User Profile UI (100 days of UI) branding logo icon illustration typography graphic design ux ui design 100daysofui
Download color palette

Day #006 : Today's challenge was to design a user profile UI.
I have made a light theme ui and did some vector styling work.
Hope so you will like this design.
Feedbacks Appreciated.

Siddhant giri
Siddhant giri

More by Siddhant giri

View profile
    • Like