Certificate and Promotion Landing Page

Certificate and Promotion Landing Page landing page web ui typography brand design minimalism text
Certificate and Promotion Landing Page for Yakaboo.ua and Raiffeisen Bank Aval
https://promo.yakaboo.ua/raif-ny-2021

Posted on Jun 25, 2021
pretty much 2d-artist :3

